Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about the de Menils

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about the de Menils

/
02 Apr 2018
/
/
0 Comments

Hickey-Robertson; Menil Archives, The Menil Collection, Houston
John and Dominique de Menil at the University of St. Thomas, Houston, 1965

Tomorrow, April 3 at 6:30pm, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) will continue its “Conversations with the Director” series. This time, MFAH Director Gary Tinterow will be talking with William Middleton, author of the recent biography, Double Vision: The Unerring Eye of Art World Avatars Dominique and John de Menil.

Artnet News writes of the book:

“In Middleton’s telling, the de Menils’ lives and family histories become about far more than their aesthetic decisions. Ultimately, the author is most interested in his subjects’ singular ambitions, progressive attitudes, and famous, globe-spanning friendships. These interests bring the narrative full circle: liberté, égalité, fraternité indeed.”

Tickets are required. A book signing and reception follow the program, at 7:30pm.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, , ,
You may also like
Hear the Inside Scoop on the de Menils at the MFAH
In Tribute to Houston’s Ethos of Independent Thinking, MFAH Acquires A Kapoor Bean Exactly Like Chicago’s, But Vertical and Pointy
City Glow by Chiho Aoshima
MFAH Opens New Satellite Space in Houston Tomorrow
Former MFAH Core Fellow Dies Suddenly
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'