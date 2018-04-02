Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about the de Menils

Tomorrow, April 3 at 6:30pm, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) will continue its “Conversations with the Director” series. This time, MFAH Director Gary Tinterow will be talking with William Middleton, author of the recent biography, Double Vision: The Unerring Eye of Art World Avatars Dominique and John de Menil.

Artnet News writes of the book:

“In Middleton’s telling, the de Menils’ lives and family histories become about far more than their aesthetic decisions. Ultimately, the author is most interested in his subjects’ singular ambitions, progressive attitudes, and famous, globe-spanning friendships. These interests bring the narrative full circle: liberté, égalité, fraternité indeed.”

Tickets are required. A book signing and reception follow the program, at 7:30pm.