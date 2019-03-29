MFAH Presents New Films from Latin America

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) has announced the dates and programming for its 14th annual Latin Wave: New Films from Latin America festival. The festival screens movies “that reflect the region’s vibrant and acclaimed cinema landscape.” It takes place at the MFAH on May 2-May 5, 2019, and this year’s festival was curated by by Diana Sánchez, “an internationally respected Latin American film specialist, who will also be in attendance.”

Via the MFAH: “The intimate nature of the festival allows audience members to interact with the filmmakers at Q&A sessions and during informal conversations throughout the weekend. These dialogues enrich the understanding of contemporary filmmaking in Latin America.”

The festival will screen ten films over its three-day run. (Most films will screen more than once during the festival.) Highlights of this year’s program include three films for which the filmmakers will be in attendance and introduce the screenings: Birds of Passage (Pájaros de verano); Belmonte; and Che, Memories of a Secret Year (Che, memorias de un año secreto). Other movies in this years’ Latin Wave festival include The Good Girls (Las niñas bien), Roma, Miriam Lies (Miriam miente), Museo, Violeta at Last (Violeta al fin), El Ángel, and The Extraordinary Journey of Celeste García (El viaje extraordinario de Celeste García).

Pertinent info:

The MFAH’s festival Latin Wave: New Films from Latin America takes place Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the museum’s Caroline Wiess Law Building in the Brown Auditorium Theater. General admission is $10. MFAH members, students, and seniors receive a $2 discount. (Students with ID receive complimentary admission to films screening on Sunday, May 5.) For more info, please go here.