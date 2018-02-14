Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Happy Valentine’s Day to the NEA! (Donald Doesn’t Really Love You)

Happy Valentine’s Day to the NEA! (Donald Doesn’t Really Love You)

/
14 Feb 2018
/
/
0 Comments

Artforum recently quoted Americans for the Arts president and CEO Robert L. Lynch: “The nation’s arts and culture industry supports 4.8 million jobs and yields a $26 billion trade surplus for our country. Despite the president’s State of the Union speech proclaiming ‘Americans fill the world with art and music,’ there seems to be a disconnect on the need to invest in our nation’s future support of the arts and arts education. The federal investment in the arts helps power the creative economy across the country.”

President Trump lied to the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). And the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). And other important national arts related organizations. “Americans fill the world with art and music,” stated Trump in his recent speech, while simultaneously presenting the 2019 budget, which would drastically reduce allotments to all agencies to amounts just enough to untangle themselves from the government and ready themselves for total demise.

Trump’s attempts to eliminate these agencies failed last year. But Texas is not an alimony-friendly state, so arts organizations might need to get ready for the big break up.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, ,
You may also like
Texas Rakes in 43 Big NEA Grants
TX 1st Lady and U.S. 2nd Lady Embrace the Arts
Guggenheim Gives Curatorial Suggestions to the White House
F.C.C. Votes to Repeal Net Neutrality
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'