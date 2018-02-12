Flatbed Press Loses Its Lease in Austin

Add another big one to the list of casualties of Austin’s East Side real estate boom. The internationally acclaimed Flatbed Press in Austin has occupied the same big building for 19 years, but this last week announced that it’s losing its lease on its space, and a pre-agreed upon lease extension into 2021. It has to move out by February 2019.

Flatbed’s approximately 18K square-foot building, located at 2830 East M. L. K. Jr. Blvd., is not only home to the famous print studio, but also other galleries, artists, and art-related businesses. Flatbed will relocate, though at the moment “the relocation site is uncertain.”

Via Flatbed’s owner-director Katherine Brimberry:

“This early need to relocate will force a difficult change for Flatbed given the real estate climate in Austin. Flatbed was established in 1989 and over the past twenty eight years our vision has always been to serve artists in helping them create etchings, woodcuts, lithographs and monotypes. We also strive to educate the public about the fine art print by showing exhibitions by top notch artists working in printmaking media. We want to continue our work and truly desire to find a space that can house not only our studio and gallery but other studios and art businesses who focus on art on paper. We want to continue being a place where the public can enjoy seeing and purchasing contemporary prints. A relocation may give us an opportunity to expand and create a center for works on paper. We are looking for partners to help us realize this vision.”