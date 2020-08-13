Austin’s Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking Announces Group Show

by Christopher Blay August 13, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Matthew_Magruder-7x117-photogravure

Matthew Magruder, “Sloss,” 2020. Polymer photogravure, 7 x 11 inches.

Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking (formerly Flatbed Press) in Austin has announced its first annual Community Press membership exhibition, titled Community Under Pressure and slated to open August 21, 2020. Included in the exhibition are works by Flatbed staff and Community Press members Katherine Brimberry, Belinda Casey, Alex Giffen, Caragh Givens, Nell Gottlieb, Mike Hart, Kyle Hawley, Alfonso Huerta, Judith Long, Matthew Magruder, Gabrielle Miceli, Peter Nickel, Maryellen Quarles, and Emily Weiskopf.

Brimberry_Fire-Oil Field_1_10x10inches

Katherine Brimberry, “Fire/Oil Field 1,” 2019. Etching, 10” x 10”.

The exhibition will be open the public during the gallery hours of Wednesday through Friday, 10 am–5 pm, and by appointment to four or fewer visitors at a time. The exhibition announcement also promises a virtual Zoom opening, including artist interviews, with details to be announced at a later date.

Flatbed’s most recent exhibition, Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Pressfeatured works by John Alexander, Keith Carter, Luis Jiménez, Melissa Miller, Liz Ward, and Joan Winter, among many others.

Nickel_Peter_Double Reflection

Peter Nickel, “Double Reflection,” 2020. Stone lithograph, 30 x 22 inches

Emily Weiskopf, “Carmen Miranda monoprint,30” x 22”, 2019.

Emily Weiskopf, “Carmen Miranda,” 2019, monoprint, 30” x 22”

Community Press is part of Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking, which also includes Flatbed Press, the publishing arm of the center and Flatbed Gallery, and exhibition space. Community Press members have access to printmaking equipment for intaglio, lithograph, relief, screen printing and monotype prints, and membershipis open to artists with printmaking experience. To apply for a membership, please go here.

For more, please visit Flatbed Press at its website here.

0 comment

You may also like

Austin Still Trying to Fix Affordability for Creative...

July 17, 2018

Top Five: March 26, 2020. Our Top Five...

March 26, 2020

Texas Art Galleries: Who’s Open Right Now?

May 11, 2020

Top Five: July 6, 2017 with Hills Snyder

July 6, 2017

Flatbed Press Loses Its Lease in Austin

February 12, 2018

Gallery Shoal Creek to Close Gallery Space; Continue...

February 15, 2019

Flatbed Finds New Home in Southeast Austin

January 16, 2019

Austin’s Art.Science.Gallery. to Temporarily Close & Relocate

February 15, 2018

Top Five: January 17, 2019

January 17, 2019

Austin’s Hail Mary Attempt To Save the East...

July 10, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: