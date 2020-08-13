Austin’s Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking Announces Group Show

Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking (formerly Flatbed Press) in Austin has announced its first annual Community Press membership exhibition, titled Community Under Pressure and slated to open August 21, 2020. Included in the exhibition are works by Flatbed staff and Community Press members Katherine Brimberry, Belinda Casey, Alex Giffen, Caragh Givens, Nell Gottlieb, Mike Hart, Kyle Hawley, Alfonso Huerta, Judith Long, Matthew Magruder, Gabrielle Miceli, Peter Nickel, Maryellen Quarles, and Emily Weiskopf.

The exhibition will be open the public during the gallery hours of Wednesday through Friday, 10 am–5 pm, and by appointment to four or fewer visitors at a time. The exhibition announcement also promises a virtual Zoom opening, including artist interviews, with details to be announced at a later date.

Flatbed’s most recent exhibition, Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Press, featured works by John Alexander, Keith Carter, Luis Jiménez, Melissa Miller, Liz Ward, and Joan Winter, among many others.

Community Press is part of Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking, which also includes Flatbed Press, the publishing arm of the center and Flatbed Gallery, and exhibition space. Community Press members have access to printmaking equipment for intaglio, lithograph, relief, screen printing and monotype prints, and membershipis open to artists with printmaking experience. To apply for a membership, please go here.

For more, please visit Flatbed Press at its website here.