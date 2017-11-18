DMA Curator Gavin Delahunty Resigns Over Allegations of “inappropriate behavior”

The Dallas Morning News reported today on the abrupt resignation of the Dallas Museum of Art‘s Senior Curator Gavin Delahunty.

The DMA has released the following statement by Delahunty:

“Today I am announcing my resignation as the Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Dallas Museum of Art, effective immediately. I am aware of allegations regarding my inappropriate behavior, and I do not want them to be a distraction to the museum or to my colleagues. I offer my deepest apologies to those who have been affected by my behavior. I will be taking this time to spend with my family.”

Delahunty started at the DMA in 2014 after a stint at Tate Liverpool. He curated the internationally acclaimed DMA exhibition Jackson Pollock: Blind Spots in 2016, and was the key curator for the DMA’s current big video show Truth: 24 Frames Per Second.

For the Dallas Morning News report, please go here.

