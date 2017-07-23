Advertise   Donate
Art Dirt 8: Sex Robots, Scaramucci’s Mark Twain Tweet, When Artists’ Ideas Are Stolen

23 Jul 2017
1 Comment
In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson discuss the week’s art news.

 

1 Response

  1. Andy Feehan
    I wrote my MFA thesis about tattooed pigs at UNT in 1976. In 1984 I tattooed another pig, and I hold a copyright for a “live pig with tattooed wing design”, and an image of the pig (photographed by Mark Green)was published by Fotofolio in New York and distributed all over the world. Some time in the 1990’s, an artist from Belgium started tattooing pigs. Since then, he has not only sold dozens of them (killed and stuffed), he has insisted that he never heard of me prior to doing this. I have had a couple of angry exchanges with him over the years, and needless to say, I think he’s a hack. The thing is…I’ve expressed my dismay of what I consider a bowdlerisation, but that’s as far as I have ever cared to take it. I does piss me off, but I’ve got current work to do which interests me more. Some press here: http://modernfarmer.com/2014/05/o-inked/

