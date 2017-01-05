Congrats Robert Hodge, Christie Blizard, and Heyd Fontenot!: Artpace Announces Its 2017 Artist-in-Residence Schedule

Artpace in San Antonio has announced this year’s schedule for its three international artist-in-residency cycles. As usual, there are three artists per cycle: one from Texas, one from the United States beyond Texas, and one international; and also as usual, they were all chosen by a guest curator (one per cycle).

The residencies last approximately two months and include both an open-studios event (halfway through) and an end-of-residency exhibition. The artists a given on-site living and studio quarters, production costs, and a stipend.

Here’s the 2017 run-down:

Spring: Curated by Michelle Grabner from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Artists:

Nicholas Frank, Milwaukee, WI

Robert Hodge, Houston, TX

Kate Newby, Auckland, New Zealand

Summer: Curated by Yoshua Okón, artist and founder of SOMA Mexico

Artists:

Christie Blizard, San Antonio, TX

Rolando Lopez, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Kang Seung Lee, Los Angeles, CA

Fall: Curated by artist Michael Smith from the University of Texas at Austin

Artists (note: this is still awaiting full confirmation from the artists):

Lili Reynaud-Dewar, Grenoble, France/Geneva, Switzerland

Heyd Fontenot, Dallas, TX

Martha Wilson, New York, NY

For more info and the specific dates of the residencies and programming, keep an eye out here.

also by Glasstire