Artpace Receives $350K Grant for Rooftop Renovation

by Jessica Fuentes December 23, 2023
Artpace San Antonio, a nonprofit residency program, has announced that it has been approved for a $350,000 grant from the City of San Antonio and Bexar County toward its rooftop renovation project.

A digital rendering of the proposed design for Artpace's rooftop renovation featuring a large shaded area for gatherings.

Lake Flato Architects mockup for Artpace’s rooftop renovation. Image courtesy of Artpace.

Earlier this fall, Artpace announced the $1.7 million renovation project, which will include developing a shade structure with solar panels and creating an outdoor space for programming on the roof of the building. Prior to this new grant, Artpace received a $100,000 award from the Frankenthaler Climate Initiative, a grant-making program established by the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation in collaboration with Environment & Culture Partners and RMI, which aims to help visual arts organizations to reduce emissions and save money. 

The city grant comes through the Houston Street Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), a public financing program that capitalizes on the growth in taxes related to a new development or redevelopment and uses those funds to pay costs related to economic development for the benefit of the public. The redevelopment of Houston Street (which runs through downtown a few blocks south of Artpace) has already supported an array of projects, including improvements to Houston and Crockett Streets, facade preservation projects along Houston Street, the Kress Building renovations, and others. 

In a press release, Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez remarked, “Artpace has been a leader in contemporary art by bringing national and international artists to exhibit with artists from our county and state for almost 30 years. I am honored to support Artpace’s rooftop renovation and look forward to their expanded free public events.” 

City of San Antonio Councilwoman District 1 Sukh Kaur, EdD added, “As an educator, Artpace San Antonio’s rooftop makeover is more than a facelift – it’s a practical curriculum in action for hands-on learning!”

Riley Robinson, Director of Artpace, commented, “We are deeply grateful to the City of San Antonio and Bexar County for their support of Artpace’s mission and vision for downtown. This transformative grant, through the Houston Street TIRZ, will enable us to reimagine our rooftop space, making it a sustainable, welcoming, and dynamic destination for artists and the community.” 

The receipt of this grant allows Artpace to begin work on the project, which is set to start in spring 2024. Learn more about Artpace and its upcoming exhibitions and programs via the organization’s website.

