Artpace San Antonio Extends Open Call For Texas Artists

by Glasstire August 26, 2020
Artpace Extends Open Call Deadline

In response to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and to reach as many artists across Texas as possible, Artpace in San Antonio, the acclaimed exhibition space and artist residency, has extended its Texas open call by one month. Applications are now due on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 5pm CST. 

Artpace will continue to waive the $15 application fee for the 2022 Texas open call in recognition of any financial hardships experienced by artists.

The Texas open call opportunity is only available to artists currently living and working in Texas, and artists must have been living in Texas for at least one year at the time of application. Find more information at artpace.org, and artists may apply also online at AnyArtist.org.

