Top Five: June 17, 2021

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas this week. For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. The Big Show

June 19 – August 14

Lawndale Art Center (Houston)

“Lawndale is pleased to announce the artists and Preview Party for the 2021 iteration of The Big Show, our ambitious annual exhibition of new work by artists practicing within a 100-mile radius of Lawndale. For the 2021 exhibition, juror Cecilia Fajardo-Hill selected 212 works by 182 artists from over 500 submissions.”

2. Third Ward Juneteenth Celebration

June 19

Eldorado Ballroom (Houston)

“Join Project Row Houses and Emancipation Economic Development Council for a lively event to celebrate Juneteenth! Meet us at the Eldorado Ballroom Parking Lot to enjoy music, engage with artists through fun activities, eat delicious foods from local food trucks, and shop local Black-owned businesses!”

For more Juneteenth celebrations across the state, please go here.

3. Cheryl Donegan: Doomscrolling

June 18 – July 23

Blind Alley Projects (Fort Worth)

From Blind Alley Projects:

“Doomscrolling by New York artist Cheryl Donegan comprises a series of long paintings on paper drop-cloths, which swag from the front window to the back wall of the gallery. Appearing as colorful abstractions, their motifs are taken from the floor plans of shuttered shopping malls, relaying Donegan’s deep interest in consumer objects, crafting and low-end design. The gesture of draping the interior of the exhibition space in the narrow, fabric-like material playfully references the architecture of a fashion runway within a space too diminutive to hold it, while the act of obscuring the front window of the gallery—the only way to see into the space—suggests the demise of some retail enterprise. Under the banner of ‘doomscrolling,’ the masochistic act of scrolling through bad political news on a digital gadget, Donegan cleverly pegs the exhibition to other realms of blighted hope and promise.”

4. Benjamin Terry: Bits and Bobs

May 22 – June 22

Galleri Urbane Dallas

“Dallas-based artist Benjamin Terry returns for his third solo exhibition with the gallery. Following a postponed exhibition that resulted in a virtual presentation in 2020, Bits and Bobs exhibits the progression Terry’s painting has taken over the last year and a half. In this body of work, the artist strays from the strong narrative approach that has driven his past installations in favor of a more formal investigation of his work. Terry takes a decidedly intuitive approach to his newest paintings while further establishing an aesthetic that obscures the boundary between clumsy and sophisticated.”

To read a Glasstire review of Terry’s exhibition by Michael Frank Blair, please go here.

5. Community Collaboration: Nao Bustamante Speculum Salon and Workshop

June 17

Artpace San Antonio

“For her International Artist-in-Residence Community Collaboration, Nao Bustamante invites the public to join her for a discussion on women’s health and the troubled history of the design of the speculum (a medical instrument used to investigate body orifices). Attendees will create their own clay speculum redesign prototypes that may be featured in Bustamante’s residency exhibition. Nao Bustamante is an internationally renowned artist, residing in Los Angeles, California. Bustamante’s precarious work encompasses performance art, video installation, filmmaking, sculpture and writing. To register for this event, please go here.”