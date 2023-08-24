Artpace Announces $1.7 Million Rooftop Renovation

Artpace San Antonio, a nonprofit residency program, has announced that it will undergo a major rooftop renovation, funded in part by a $100,000 grant from the Frankenthaler Climate Initiative.

The renovation includes the development of the building’s rooftop to feature a shade structure and create an outdoor space for programming, as well as the installation of solar panels. Originally, the solar panels were intended to be installed above the parking port in the Artspace staff parking lot just outside of the building, however, an updated design shows the panels on top of the shade structure.

For the project, Artspace will work with Lake Flato Architects, the firm that led the building’s renovation in 1994, prior to its opening. Additionally, the organization is partnering with Big Sun Solar, a Texas-owned business, for the solar power management system.

A representative from Artpace told Glasstire, “Artpace has long seen the potential in its underutilized rooftop space, incorporating it into the long-term organizational financial sustainability plan. Initial conversations regarding rooftop renovations began in 2018 between Director Riley Robinson and Lake Flato Architects, with an eye toward design continuity and increased organizational revenue.”

Currently, the total project budget is $1.7 million and the organization has secured over half of the funding. Artpace has additionally received several private foundation commitments for the renovation through its fundraising efforts.

The Frankenthaler Climate Initiative is a grant-making program with the goal of helping visual arts organizations to reduce emissions and save money. It was established by the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation in collaboration with Environment & Culture Partners and RMI, a nonprofit working to improve energy practices in the U.S. In a press release, Artpace explained that the addition of the solar panels will decrease the organization’s energy bill by $9,775 and offset 75.9 metric tons of carbon annually.

Though Artpace has not yet shared a detailed project timeline, a representative noted that as of now the project is planned to be completed by March 2025.