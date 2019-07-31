Artists: Artpace’s Texas Open Call Closes Friday

Artists who are also Texas residents have until 5PM CST on August 2 to respond to Artpace San Antonio’s Texas Open Call. The acclaimed residency program announced its open call on June 3 (as reported here). Artpace uses its open call to identify interested and eligible artists whose work is then reviewed on a rolling basis by staff and the residency’s guest curators. Studio visits would begin in 2020 for the 2021 residencies. The selection process culminates in three residency opportunities for artists (spring , summer, and fall); each cycle hosts one Texas artist, a national artist, and an international artist.

Artpace’s 18,000-square-foot facility has welcomed both emerging and established artists alike since 1995, but for its Texas spots limits eligibility to artists who have lived in Texas for at least 12 months by the time of application, and excludes students. The three artists selected for the residency receive travel expenses, an apartment, a studio and exhibition space, a $6000 stipend and $10,000 for exhibition production. After eight weeks at Artpace, the resident artist presents a two-month exhibition on site.

Artists selected for studio visits but not selected to the residency still benefit from their work being reviewed by Artpace staff and prominent curators from around the world. Last year’s curator was Karina Aguilera Skvirsky.

To apply, go here. There is a non-refundable $15 application fee, which is waved for Artpace members.