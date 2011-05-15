Regionalism in the 21st Century: a panel discussion

On Saturday, May 7th, 2011, Glasstire and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth presented a panel in celebration of our 10th anniversary.
“Regionalism in the 21st Century” featured Robert Storr, dean of the Yale University School of Art and curator of the 2007 Venice Biennale; David Pagel, Los Angeles Times art critic and associate professor of art at Claremont Graduate University; Toby Kamps, curator of modern and contemporary art at The Menil Collection in Houston; and Michael Galbreth, one of the artist duo known as The Art Guys. The panel was moderated by Christina Rees, a Glasstire correspondent and director of Fort Worth Contemporary Arts.
The panel was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2011 in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The night before, The Rachofsky House in Dallas hosted a private reception for panelists, patrons, artists and curators.
Click here to download the mp3 audio file (29 MB).
Informative but somewhat disturbing.
Pingback : Is There Such a Thing as ‘Texas Art?’ Does Art Regionalism Really Matter Anymore? | FrontRow
Wow. Heartbreaking! Glad to see Christina with the
university setting these days.
No disrespect, but … Regionalism (capital R) is an ongoing Art movement. Not a figment, nostalgic, quaint, or unambitious, certainly not dead. Just thought folk should know. It would have been interesting if the panel had included an actual Regionalist.