Rainey Knudson to Speak at the El Paso Museum of Art

Rainey Knudson, the founder and publisher of Glasstire, will be lecturing at the El Paso Museum of Art at 6PM on December 6, 2018. In her talk, titled Art, Media, & the Digital Dumpster Fire, Knudson will cover what it’s like to write about art in the digital age, and how that has changed since she established the publication in 2001.

When she founded Glasstire in 2001, naming it after a Robert Rauschenberg sculpture of a tire cast in glass (which was on view during Rauschenberg’s 1998 multi-venue Houston retrospective), Knudson decided to make the publication online-only. Though the internet was still relatively fledgling, and print publications lived on, she saw online platforms as a future for journalism.

In the publication’s early years at a static HTML site, galleries would send Knudson slides and postcards that she and other staff members would scan in order to have images of the spaces’ exhibitions. As online platforms became more common, Glasstire adapted and added a responsive layout featuring message boards (which was perhaps a spark igniting the ‘digital dumpster fire’ referenced in the title of Knudson’s upcoming talk), event listings, advertising, classifieds, reviews, essays, and more. (For a more comprehensive history of Glasstire, along with a visual history of the site, including screenshots from its early days, go here.)

Knudson’s upcoming talk at the El Paso Museum of Art is sponsored by the museum, and the Rubin Center for the Visual Arts at The University of Texas at El Paso. For more information on the program, go here.