Meow Wolf Houston Announces Collaborating Artists

Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company, has announced over 40 Texas-based contributing artists that will be a part of its new Houston location.
In May 2022, Meow Wolf announced its plans to open two permanent Texas locations, including one in North Texas and one in Houston. In May 2023 the company broke ground on the Houston location, and in July of the same year the Grapevine location opened. Though the company began in Santa Fe, it has opened a handful of additional locations in other areas. With each new location Meow Wolf brings in local and regional artists to help create site-specific installations alongside the company’s in-house artist team.
In a press release, Han Santana-Sayles, Meow Wolf’s Senior Director of Artist Collaboration, noted, “I want each Meow Wolf exhibition to be a reflection of relevant contemporary artists in that region. In order to find the best creatives to work with, we love consulting with local curators or nonprofits who support emerging artists to build artist lists with us.”
Contributors who assisted with the selection of artists for the Houston exhibition are: Harrison Guy, Director of Arts and Culture at the DeLUXE Theater; Christine West, an art administrator and curator with a focus on public art access; Y.E. Torres, an interdisciplinary artist who is the Public Programs and CAMHLAB Manager at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston; and Fresh Arts, a Houston nonprofit that supports local artists and public arts initiatives.
The artists selected to work on the Houston location include a wide range of creatives. Notably, Trenton Doyle Hancock, an internationally renowned artist with deep connections to Houston, will be contributing to the newest Meow Wolf location. Other familiar names include Kill Joy, Bill Davenport, Input Output, El Franco Lee II, and DUAL. See the full list of contributing artists below.
GONZO247, Meow Wolf’s Houston Artist Liaison and a life-long Houston artist, said, “The brilliance and vision of these artists echo the heartbeat of Houston. Collectively, this exhibition will be a reflection of Houston culture as much as the fantastical realms of Meow Wolf that fans expect.”
Meow Wolf Houston Contributing Artists
Adela Andea
Afsaneh Aayani
Anamarietta
Angel Oloshove
Ann Wood
Bill Davenport
Brieyh’leai Simmons
Carlos Hernandez
Cassie McQuater
Corinne Loperfido
Daniel Anguilu
Dawn Okoro
DUAL
El Franco Lee II
Emily Link
Falon Mihalic
Fat Tony
Havel Ruck Projects
Input Output
Jasmine Zelaya
Jessica Rice
Kill Joy
Lea Anderson
Leticia Ernestina Gomez
Loc Huynh
Mai Le
Millicent Alvarado
Nela Garzón
Neon Thrash
ODAE
Patrick Renner
Peter Dat Ton
Pro Ghost
Royal Sumikat
Scott Tarbox
Shokka
Smitty Regula
Taylor Cleveland
Thomas Tran
Trenton Doyle Hancock
XZZX