Meow Wolf Houston Announces Collaborating Artists

Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company, has announced over 40 Texas-based contributing artists that will be a part of its new Houston location.

In May 2022, Meow Wolf announced its plans to open two permanent Texas locations, including one in North Texas and one in Houston. In May 2023 the company broke ground on the Houston location, and in July of the same year the Grapevine location opened. Though the company began in Santa Fe, it has opened a handful of additional locations in other areas. With each new location Meow Wolf brings in local and regional artists to help create site-specific installations alongside the company’s in-house artist team.

In a press release, Han Santana-Sayles, Meow Wolf’s Senior Director of Artist Collaboration, noted, “I want each Meow Wolf exhibition to be a reflection of relevant contemporary artists in that region. In order to find the best creatives to work with, we love consulting with local curators or nonprofits who support emerging artists to build artist lists with us.”

Contributors who assisted with the selection of artists for the Houston exhibition are: Harrison Guy, Director of Arts and Culture at the DeLUXE Theater; Christine West, an art administrator and curator with a focus on public art access; Y.E. Torres, an interdisciplinary artist who is the Public Programs and CAMHLAB Manager at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston; and Fresh Arts, a Houston nonprofit that supports local artists and public arts initiatives.

The artists selected to work on the Houston location include a wide range of creatives. Notably, Trenton Doyle Hancock, an internationally renowned artist with deep connections to Houston, will be contributing to the newest Meow Wolf location. Other familiar names include Kill Joy, Bill Davenport, Input Output, El Franco Lee II, and DUAL. See the full list of contributing artists below.

GONZO247, Meow Wolf’s Houston Artist Liaison and a life-long Houston artist, said, “The brilliance and vision of these artists echo the heartbeat of Houston. Collectively, this exhibition will be a reflection of Houston culture as much as the fantastical realms of Meow Wolf that fans expect.”

Meow Wolf Houston Contributing Artists

Adela Andea

Afsaneh Aayani

Anamarietta

Angel Oloshove

Ann Wood

Bill Davenport

Brieyh’leai Simmons

Carlos Hernandez

Cassie McQuater

Corinne Loperfido

Daniel Anguilu

Dawn Okoro

DUAL

El Franco Lee II

Emily Link

Falon Mihalic

Fat Tony

Havel Ruck Projects

Input Output

Jasmine Zelaya

Jessica Rice

Kill Joy

Lea Anderson

Leticia Ernestina Gomez

Loc Huynh

Mai Le

Millicent Alvarado

Nela Garzón

Neon Thrash

ODAE

Patrick Renner

Peter Dat Ton

Pro Ghost

Royal Sumikat

Scott Tarbox

Shokka

Smitty Regula

Taylor Cleveland

Thomas Tran

Trenton Doyle Hancock

XZZX