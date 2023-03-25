Program of Nighttime Interactive Video Art Returns to Houston

Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP) and Aurora Picture Show have announced the return of NIGHT LIGHT, an evening event featuring video art along the Buffalo Bayou East trails in Houston.

Last year, the organizations collaborated to launch the family-friendly program, which encouraged people to walk or ride bikes along the pathways to view three experimental videos projected at different locations along the trail. The collaborative duo Input Output (Billy Baccam and Alex Ramos) will return for the second year of the program. Other artists this year include Chap Edmonson and Jamie Robertson. Each work will be site-specific and will engage with the infrastructure and natural features along the trails, including the water.

This year, Tony Marron Park, the heart of BBP’s master plan for Buffalo Bayou East, will serve as the center of the event. Music, food trucks, and neighborhood vendors will be located at the park during the evening. Input Output’s Luminous Playground, an interactive video piece that uses elements of retro arcade games, will be projected on the facade of a pavilion at the park.

In a press release, Salome Kokoladze, Aurora Picture Show’s Curator commented, “NIGHT LIGHT offers the Houston community a truly unique experience and provides a platform for local artists who have an intimate relationship with the city’s natural, urban, and cultural landscapes. These commissioned video works represent diverse voices, connecting history and tradition to the future and engaging the power of playfulness in community building.”

Earlier this year, Aurora Picture Show announced that it will move to a new location in Houston’s East End this fall. Its new space will deepen the organization’s relationship with BBP.

BBP’s VIce President of External Affairs, Karen Farber, added, “In addition to showcasing the brilliant work of Houston’s film and media artists, NIGHT LIGHT also serves to connect visitors with the waterfront trails east of downtown. By activating these spaces, we are welcoming community members to locations they may not have visited, even in their own neighborhoods. We are grateful to Aurora Picture Show for partnering with us once again on this adventurous program.”

NIGHT LIGHT will take place on Saturday, April 1 from 7:30 pm to 10 pm. Registration is suggested, but is not required. Last year’s event saw approximately 3,000 attendees, so visitors should plan accordingly and expect crowds. Learn more and register for the event at the Buffalo Bayou website.