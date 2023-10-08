Art Dirt: “Amarillo Ramp,” “Cadillac Ranch” & the Texas Panhandle with Jon Revett

Brandon Zech talks with special guest Jon Revett about life in the Texas Panhandle and about the 50th anniversary of artist Robert Smithson’s Amarillo Ramp.

“Smithson is using the land to give you a place to re-view the land and see it from a different point of view and think about it in a different way.”

Thanks to this week's podcast sponsor, the Menil Collection in Houston, Texas, and their exhibition, The Iconic Portrait Strand by Nestor Topchy, on view now through January 21, 2024. The exhibition presents 124 portraits made by Topchy that depict the artist's friends and colleagues. Topchy uses traditional materials to make paintings that resemble Byzantine icons. The artist explains: "To paint a mortal in the sea of gold light, alone — is to propose a saintliness that dwells within all people." On Thursday, October 12, Topchy will be joined by Timothy Morton, the Rita Shea Guffey Chair in English at Rice University, for an Artist Talk in conjunction with the exhibition.

