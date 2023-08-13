North Texas Artists: Apply Now to be a Carter Community Artist

by Jessica Fuentes August 13, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art has announced an open call for its 2024 Carter Community Artist (CCA) program.

An image made up of four photographs featuring different artists working with museum visitors at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

Carter Community Artists. Image courtesy of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

Established in 2018, the CCA program connects museum visitors with practicing artists, supporting artists in building a larger network. Each year the Carter selects four North Texas-area artists to assist with planning and leading events at the museum and in the community. The 2023 CCAs included Dr. Kathy J. Brown, Adam Fung, Olivia Garcia-Hassell, and Rebecca Shewmaker

 

A photograph of artist Adam Fung in his studio with with various paintings of the moon and outer space on the walls behind him.

Adam Fung. Photo courtesy of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

Selected artists sign-up for a yearlong commitment (January through December 2024), during which they collaborate with the museum’s education team on a wide range of projects and events for a variety of audiences. Artists are expected to work between 20 and 40 hours throughout the year and will be compensated at a rate of $100/hour for their work. Additionally, selected artists must be able to successfully pass a background check, as they will be working with students in classroom and community center settings.

The application deadline for the 2024 CCA program is September 23, 2023, and selected artists will be announced later this fall. To learn more and apply, visit the Carter’s website. Questions can be sent via email to [email protected].

0 comment

You may also like

Amon Carter Museum Presents “Acting Out: Cabinet Cards...

July 1, 2020

Top Five: February 15, 2018 with Julie Kinzelman

February 15, 2018

Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon Comes to the Amon Carter

May 20, 2018

Recent Acquisitions by Texas Art Museums Include Works...

November 19, 2022

Pioneering Photographer Barbara Crane [1928-2019]

August 9, 2019

Amon Carter Announces 2019-2020 Carter Community Artists

September 19, 2019

Top Five: November 3, 2016

November 3, 2016

Outside Perspectives: Co-Curated Exhibitions in Fort Worth and...

August 24, 2022

Top 5: June 4, 2020. Top Five Museum-From-Home...

June 4, 2020

All the Sargents in Texas

July 21, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: