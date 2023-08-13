North Texas Artists: Apply Now to be a Carter Community Artist

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art has announced an open call for its 2024 Carter Community Artist (CCA) program.

Established in 2018, the CCA program connects museum visitors with practicing artists, supporting artists in building a larger network. Each year the Carter selects four North Texas-area artists to assist with planning and leading events at the museum and in the community. The 2023 CCAs included Dr. Kathy J. Brown, Adam Fung, Olivia Garcia-Hassell, and Rebecca Shewmaker.

Selected artists sign-up for a yearlong commitment (January through December 2024), during which they collaborate with the museum’s education team on a wide range of projects and events for a variety of audiences. Artists are expected to work between 20 and 40 hours throughout the year and will be compensated at a rate of $100/hour for their work. Additionally, selected artists must be able to successfully pass a background check, as they will be working with students in classroom and community center settings.

The application deadline for the 2024 CCA program is September 23, 2023, and selected artists will be announced later this fall. To learn more and apply, visit the Carter’s website. Questions can be sent via email to [email protected].