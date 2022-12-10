Amon Carter Museum Announces 2023 Carter Community Artists

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth has announced its 2023 Carter Community Artist (CCA) cohort, including Kathy Brown, Adam Fung, Olivia Garcia-Hassell, and Rebecca Shewmaker. Now in its fifth year, the CCA initiative was established to support North Texas artists. Each year, the Carter selects four artists (and continues to work with alumni artists) to collaborate with its education staff on developing and leading programs at the museum and in the community.

In a press release announcing the new artists, Amanda Blake, Director of Education, Library, and Visitor Experience at the Carter, stated, “…it is important that we take time to reflect on the impact that the artists have had over the past half decade — on the Carter’s educational programs, on visitors, and on one another. Whether talking about a work from the Carter’s collection with a third grader in an afterschool program, teaching adults drawing techniques in the galleries, or leading a group in an activity during one of the Museum’s access programs for children on the autism spectrum, the Carter Community Artists continue to make their mark on the Carter and the local community.”

Current CCAs Dan Jian, Calder Kamin, Dr. Mary Nangah, and Kaylee Appleton will officially complete their tenure at the end of this month and the new cohort will begin in January. Learn more about the 2023 CCAs below, via descriptions provided by the Carter.

Kathy Brown

Dr. Kathy J. Brown is a North Texas-based artist and assistant professor of art education at the University of North Texas. Originally from Detroit, Brown previously worked as a pre-K-8 art teacher. Her work is rooted in cultural epistemologies and focuses on sewing, juxtaposition, witnessing, reimagining, homage, and counternarrative.

“As a 2023 Carter Community Artist, I am looking forward to exploring the Museum collection with diverse audiences via collective wonderings, inquiry-based critical dialogue, and interactive art making.” – Kathy Brown

Adam Fung

Adam Fung is a Fort Worth-based artist and associate professor of art at Texas Christian University. Having lived from coast to coast within the United States, Fung directly engages with the concept of land and spaces. Utilizing both painting and film, Fung’s work explores our relationship to nature and the planet’s looming climate crisis.

“As a 2023 Carter Community Artist, I am extremely excited to experiment with forms outside my typical oil painting practice to connect the community to the rich, dynamic collection of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.” – Adam Fung

Olivia Garcia-Hassell

Olivia Garcia-Hassell is a Fort Worth-based artist and museum educator at the Kimbell Art Museum. As a Fort Worth ISD teacher for eleven years, Garcia-Hassell created works using a variety of media including charcoal, photography, watercolor, gouache, and graphite. She is also currently self-employed as “The OG Art Teacher,” taking art commissions and teaching personalized art sessions.

“As a 2023 Carter Community Artist, I am most looking forward to discovering the depths of myself as an artist, writer, and educator through working with the Carter’s education team to help foster community interactions that ignite creativity, artistic exploration, and familiarity with the Museum.” – Oliva Garcia-Hassell

Rebecca Shewmaker

Rebecca Shewmaker is a North Texas-based artist who uses sewing and embroidery techniques to create landscape paintings from fabric and thread. Inspired by the beauty of Texas, Shewmaker has worked as an artist-in-residence for national parks and her work has been exhibited throughout the United States.

“I am excited to help people of all ages create Carter-inspired art through the Museum’s educational programs. During my art education, I had many pivotal moments when learning a new artistic technique or when an idea sparked a new direction in my art making. I hope to facilitate those moments for others as we explore the exhibitions and collections of the Carter together.” – Rebecca Shewmaker