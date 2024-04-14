Amon Carter Museum Appoints María Beatriz H. Carrión as Assistant Curator of Photographs

by Jessica Fuentes April 14, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) in Fort Worth has announced the appointment of María Beatriz H. Carrión as the museum’s Assistant Curator of Photographs. Ms. Carrión joins the museum following the 2023 departures of Kristen Gaylord, Associate Curator of Photographs, and John Rohrbach, Senior Curator of Photographs. 

A headshot of curator María Beatriz H. Carrión.

María Beatriz H. Carrión. Image courtesy of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

Ms. Carrión is a PhD candidate in the History of Art at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY). She specializes in the history of photography in the U.S., with a focus on image-making as it relates to race, gender, and ecology. Her dissertation, Picturing Americans: Indigeneities and Modern Visualities, 1873 – 1929, explores how works by Edward Curtis, Eadweard Muybridge, and Carlos Endara have shaped the relationship between image and viewer, and how photography relates to issues of race and the history of colonialism. Her previous research endeavors have investigated American and European women photographers working during World War II, the history of photography in Latin America, and contemporary Indigenous and Latino photography.

Ms. Carrión holds a BA in Liberal Arts from Ecuador’s Universidad San Francisco de Quito, an MA in History of Art from Tulane University, and an MPhil from CUNY. Prior to joining the Carter, Ms. Carrión served as the Terra Fellow in American Photography at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, a Mellon Global Programs Fellow at the Amie and Tony James Gallery at CUNY, and the Elaine Goldman ArtTable Curatorial Fellow at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City. During her time at the Rijksmuseum she organized the symposium Interrogating Western Americana: Photography, Indigeneity, and Intersectional Ecology. She has also held positions at the New Orleans Museum of Art and the Saint Augustine Cloisters in Quito, Ecuador.

In a press release, Andrew J. Walker, Executive Director of the Carter, said, “María brings a global perspective and a demonstrated interest in interdisciplinary collaboration to the Carter’s curatorial team. Her meticulous scholarship, experience forging meaningful connections with local communities, and passion for the American artistic tradition and its evolution will serve to advance our institution’s mission of telling a multifaceted story of creativity throughout the United States’ history.”

Ms. Carrión will begin her position at the Carter on May 6, 2024.

0 comment

You may also like

Unwrapping The New Amon Carter Museum

September 7, 2019

National Endowment for the Arts Announces $103 Million...

June 3, 2023

Top Five: February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017

Top Five: April 6, 2017

April 6, 2017

Spring Preview 2017

January 5, 2017

Amon Carter Museum of American Art Partially Closed...

February 11, 2024

Top Five: November 3, 2016

November 3, 2016

Top Five: October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Brett Abbott Comes to the Amon Carter

October 1, 2016

Outside Perspectives: Co-Curated Exhibitions in Fort Worth and...

August 24, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: