Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Announces 2020 ‘Carter Community Artist’ Open Call

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (The Carter) has announced its open call for its Carter Community Artist Program. Announced in December 2018 as an annual initiative dedicated to supporting and working with local artists, the program is now seeking artists for its third cycle.

Four DFW-area artists are selected each year to plan and lead programs at the museum, in the community, and online, including education programs, special lectures, and workshops. The inaugural group of artists included yours truly, Lauren Cross, Diane Durant, and Arnoldo Hurtado. The current Carter Community Artists are Sarah Ayala, Raul Rodriguez, Lingchia Tsai, and Blake Weld.

States Jessica Fuentes, the Manager of School and Community Outreach at the museum: “Working with local artists in this type of sustained initiative has helped the Carter to be more reflective of our local communities. The artists have a chance to reflect on their own work in relation to the Carter’s collection and provide unique perspectives and expertise that help shape our programs in profound ways.”

Amanda Blake, Director of Education, Library, and Visitor Services at the Carter, previously stated about the program: “The Carter Community Artists initiative is a critical part of the museum’s community outreach, and we have seen so many wonderful connections and programs created during our inaugural year”

The program, which usually commits the artists through September, will extend the current cohort of artists through December due to the closure of the Carter earlier this year as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Applications to become one of the next four Carter Community Artists are due Sunday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m., for the program period of January–December 2021. To apply, please go here.

The Carter reopened on June 16, with new health and safety protocols, after being closed for more than three months. For more information, please visit the museum website here.

****

Selected Carter Community Artists must be able to successfully pass a background check as this position frequently works with students in classroom and community center settings. Please note that employees of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art are ineligible for this opportunity.