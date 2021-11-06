Artists: the Houston Center for Photography is Accepting Applications for its 2022 Fellowship Awards

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP), a Houston-based nonprofit organization and exhibition space, has announced that it has opened applications for its two annual fellowship awards.

One award, the Houston Center for Photography Fellowship, is open to artists based anywhere in the world. The other award, the Carol Crow Fellowship Award, is only open to artists living and working within a 100-mile radius of Houston.

As usual, HCP has brought in an out-of-town curator to juror the competition: Elizabeth Ferrer, who serves as the Chief Curator at Brooklyn Information & Culture. Ferrer is a scholar of Latinx and Mexican photography, and has organized exhibitions at the Smithsonian Institution, El Museo del Barrio, and the Wallach Art Gallery at Columbia University, among others. She has also extensively written about photography — in addition to authoring many exhibition catalogs, her 2006 book, Lola Alvarez Bravo, was named a New York Times notable book of the year. Her most recent book, Latinx Photography in the United States: A Visual History, was published in 2021.

Most recently, HCP announced its 2021 awardees: Houston-based artist Yue Nakayama was awarded the Carol Crow Memorial Fellowship, and Arkansas-based artist Aaron Turner won the Houston Center for Photography Fellowship. Other past fellowship awardees include Elizabeth Bick and Briana Vargas in 2020, and Zhao Qian and Cristina Velasquez in 2019.

Both fellowship awards come with a $3,000 prize, a solo show at HCP’s gallery in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood that will be on view from May 27th through July 10, 2022, and a spread in spot magazine, the organization’s publication.

To apply, interested artists must be an HCP member. Artists are asked to submit images with associated information (title, year, size, medium), an artist statement, and a resume. The deadline for submissions is November 28, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST.