Houston Center for Photography Names Dorota Biczel as New Executive Director and Curator

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) has announced that its Board of Directors has named Dorota Biczel, Ph.D., as HCP’s Executive Director and Curator. Biczel, a Houston resident, holds a dual M.A. in Art History and Arts Administration & Policy from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), as well as a Ph.D. in Art History from the University of Texas at Austin. Her work has focused on how migration and social justice movements influence Latin American experimental art.

“We are very excited to welcome Dorota to HCP,” says Patricia Eifel, President of HCP’s Board. “Her passion for contemporary art and photography, curatorial vision, leadership skills, and commitment to community will serve HCP well as it enters its fifth decade as a cherished Houston arts organization.”

Biczel’s CV includes her role in organizing and curation at the 2020 Mercosur Biennial, and mentoring graduate students at both SAIC and the University of Houston, as well as work as an independent curator. (Biczel has also written about art and interviewed artists for Glasstire.)