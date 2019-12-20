Houston Center For Contemporary Craft Announces Two Residency Open Calls

Houston Center For Contemporary Craft (HCCC) has announced open calls for its 2020-21 residency cycle, and also its Interdisciplinary Craft + Photography Artist Residency collaboration with the Houston Center for Photography. The deadline to apply for both residencies is March 1, 2020.

For the HCCC residency, applicants must commit to working in their studios two days per week during HCCC public hours, and open their studios to the public on Saturdays and one other day of the week, as well as during exhibition openings and educational events on select evenings and weekends.

Artists accepted to the HCCC residency will have 24/7 access to studio space, cultural and professional development opportunities, and a $600 monthly stipend that includes a small housing/materials allowance, and the opportunity to give an artist talk. Beyond the access to studio space and stipend, the residencies, which are three to twelve months in length, come with a post-residency exhibition, and visits from curators and gallery owners.

The Interdisciplinary Craft + Photography (ICP) Artist Residency is awarded to artists whose works intersect contemporary craft and photography. Lasting three months, the residency supports experimentation in both fields, and will give artists access to HCP’s digital lab as well as printing credits for the works created. The ICP residency also gives artists the opportunity to participate in a joint artist talk, and inclusion in HCCC’s annual In Residence exhibition, as well as a feature in HCP’s spot magazine.

Applications are available here. For more information on the residencies, please go here.