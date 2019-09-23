Photographers! HCP $3K Fellowship Submissions Now Open

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) is now accepting submissions for its annual fellowships, and the deadline is October 28, 2019. Two artists will be selected from the open call and receive either the Carol Crow or Houston Center for Photography Fellowship awards, with each artist receiving $3,000 to develop a full body of work in preparation for an exhibition that will take place between May and July of next year in one of HCP’s two galleries. The fellows will also get a spread in spot magazine.

Similar to San Antonio’s ArtPace residency, in that spots are granted to both regional and international artists, HCP’s Carol Crow Award will go to an artist living within a 100-mile radius of Houston. The Houston Center for Photography Award will go to an international photographer.

And, much like for Lawndale’s Big Show in Houston, HCP imports national jurors to pick the fellowship recipients. This year’s juror is Lucy Gallun, who is an Associate Curator in the Department of Photography at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. She has curated numerous exhibitions at MoMA, including Unfinished Conversations: New Work from the Collection; Nan Goldin: The Ballad of Sexual Dependency; and Ocean of Images: New Photography 2015.

Recent HCP fellows include Zhao Qian (HCP Fellow recipient) and Cristina Velasquez (Carol Crow recipient). Last year’s curator was Britt Salvesen, who serves as curator and head of the Wallis Annenberg Photography Department and the Prints and Drawings Department at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

The entry fee is $15, but in order to apply you must either already be a member of HCP or pay $35 to become one. HCP will accept all submissions that are photographic, film, video, or lens-based installation.