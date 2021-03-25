MFAH and Dia Art Foundation Co-Acquire an Early Sam Gilliam Work

Last December the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s Director Marla Price announced the museum’s acquisition of Wangechi Mutu’s The Seated III, 2019. It was followed by an announcement from William Campbell Contemporary that Cloud Palettes and Big Head, two paintings by artist Richard Thompson, have also been added to the Modern’s collection. And in early February, the Smithsonian Institute acquired the archive of Austin gallery Women & Their Work. In other words, the pandemic has not slowed museum and institutional acquisitions.

It is in this context that the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has announced that, along with the Dia Art Foundation, it has made a co-acquisition of Double Merge (1968), an early work by artist Sam Gilliam. (The Museum previously recently exhibited a later Gilliam work, Carousel Change from 1970, as part of the traveling Soul of A Nation group exhibition last summer.) Double Merge is a drape painting, composed of two single drape paintings, both titled Carousel II (1968).

Before going on view at Dia in 2019, the paintings had never before been shown together in public. Via MFAH: “Partnering on this acquisition will allow audiences in both New York and Texas to encounter this important work over extended periods of time at each institution.”

“Sam Gilliam’s early experimentations with form and color have had a transformative impact on what we imagine painting and sculpture to be,” says Jessica Morgan, Dia’s Director. “Having Gilliam’s work on view at Dia Beacon over the last two years, alongside focused displays of work by many of his artistic peers, has expanded our audience’s understanding of this period of art history.

She continues: “Bringing Double Merge, the centerpiece of this display, into Dia’s permanent collection represents just the beginning of a rich and in-depth relationship with the artist, which will span exhibitions, public programs, and further scholarship on both Gilliam and this period overall. I am also delighted that this co-acquisition with the MFAH will bring this unique and important work to a wider audience.”

Gilliam’s work is not new to Texas. Beyond the Soul of a Nation exhibition, the artist was part of the 1971 Houston exhibition, the De Luxe Show, held at the Fifth Ward movie theater of the same name. He also visited Houston in 2015 to talk about his work in the exhibition Affecting Presence and the Pursuit of Delicious Experiences, at the Menil. Among other collections, Gilliam’s acrylic on canvas Leaf from 1970 was acquired in 2018 by the Dallas Museum of Art by its then-new Director, Dr. Agustín Arteaga.