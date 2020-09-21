New Immersive Art Experience ‘Hopscotch’ Comes to San Antonio In October

by Christopher Blay September 21, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Symbiosis, from Moscow-based Kuflex, at Hopscotch, San Antonio

“Symbiosis,” from Moscow-based Kuflex, at Hopscotch, San Antonio.

From Meow Wolf‘s permanent installation in Santa Fe to Color Factory in Houston, and the Sweet Tooth Hotel in Dallas, the number of interactive and immersive amusement spaces featuring art installations has increased in recent years. Some museums shows, such as the Dallas Museum of Art’s Speechless, lean into trend. Beginning Friday, October 2, San Antonio’s Hopscotch joins the fray with the debut of 14 works from 40-plus artists from San Antonio and around the world.

The 20,000 square-foot space in Travis Park Plaza’s Building at 711 Navarro Street will offer complimentary three-hour validated parking, and as with most businesses open right now, all guests will be required to wear a face mask covering the mouth and nose while visiting the new venue.

Brooklyn's Basia Goszczynska's Rainbow Cave

Brooklyn’s Basia Goszczynska’s “Rainbow Cave,” at Hopscotch, San Antonio.

Some of the installations, such as Symbiosis, from Moscow-based Kuflex,  and Brooklyn’s Basia Goszczynska‘s Rainbow Cave, will feature multicolored LED lights. Goszczynska’s cave takes inspiration from Plato’s cave allegory, which references the rainbow at the end of the Biblical flood, and is made in part from 40,000 plastic bags, which Goszczynska says is the amount of bags used in Texas every 2.5 minutes.

Other installations will include Color Therapy, from Austin’s Polis, and Walls Within, from the San Antonio Street Art Initiative. For that installation, the group has partnered with Hopscotch to create works indoors that reflect on life in San Antonio. Artists featured will be Los Otros, Eva Sanchez, Ana Hernandez, Scotch Willington, Matt Tumlison and James Supa Medrano.

Color Therapy, from Austin's Polis at Hopscotch, San Antonio

“Color Therapy,” from Austin’s Polis at Hopscotch, San Antonio.

According to Hopscotch, the complete list of installations will be announced later. General admission tickets are $23, with discounts for students, seniors, and others. To purchase tickets, please go here.

For more about Hopscotch, please visit its website here.

 

 

0 comment

You may also like

How Do You Solve a Problem Like Meow...

October 1, 2018

This and That: Colorful Trees

November 22, 2018

[Updated] Two Former Employees Sue Meow Wolf For...

July 5, 2019

Glasstire Podcast: Visitors Respond to ‘Speechless’ at the...

March 4, 2020

Join Glasstire at the DMA For a Live...

February 20, 2020

A Mildy Disturbing Disturbance at Sweet Tooth Hotel

October 9, 2019

Meow Wolf Goes Bigtime and Chooses Denver Over...

January 5, 2018

‘Meow Wolf: Origin Story’ at the Oak Cliff...

June 22, 2018

Meow Wolf is Growing Bigger and May Come...

April 24, 2017

Meow Wolf: Dawn Of A New Art World

August 14, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: