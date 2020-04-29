The DMA Collaborates With Yuri Suzuki For “Sound of the Earth: The Pandemic Chapter”

Last January, London-based sound designer Yuri Suzuki’s Sound of the Earth was exhibited in Dallas Museum of Art’s Speechless exhibition. In a dimly lit room, visitors to the exhibition could press their ears to a black globe (or embrace it as I did on my visit) and listen to sounds from around the world. Now the DMA, in collaboration with Suzuki, has announced a new digital collaboration titled: Sound of the Earth: The Pandemic Chapter, which launches online Monday, May 4.

The crowdsourced archive of sounds will be captured from around the world via an open submission portal on the museum’s website during the COVID-19 pandemic, to be integrated into Chapter 2.

Suzuki’s new work extends the life and vision of the original piece by inviting participants to submit their own sound experiences, weather it is cooking dinner at home, the sounds from a window, or while connecting with loved ones. The sounds will then be rendered on a virtual edition of the globe, charting locations from where the sounds were submitted.