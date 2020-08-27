Top Five: August 27, 2020

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees on an acclaimed painter’s collage work, an incendiary welcome mat, and show that went from 67 works to nearly 2000.

“This is the expanded…. the MUCH expanded online version of it.”

To watch last week’s Top Five, in which Christopher Blay and Brandon Zech count down five shows to see in-person and online, please go here.

1. Gil Rocha: The Things We Carry

August 7 – 29

Presa House (San Antonio)

“Gil Rocha is a contemporary artist born and raised in Laredo, Texas. His art practice in and out of his studio encompasses a variety of techniques, including but not limited to assemblage, painting, drawing, sculpture, and installation. His work expresses the lexicon of the Mexican-American border and the many social/political issues that derive from it.”

To see a Five-Minute Tour of this exhibition, please go here.

2. Texas Emerging: Volume I

July 24 – August 29

Foltz Fine Art (Houston)

Texas Emerging: Volume I is the first show in a series of exhibitions that will feature “emerging visual artist of all disciplines from the state of Texas.” The show is co-curated by the gallery with artist Jonathan Paul Jackson, and features works by Tom Bandage, Theresa Escobedo, Ronald L Jones, Matt Manalo, and DUAL.

To see a Five-Minute Tour of this exhibition, please go here.

3. Dorothy Hood: Collage

June 24 – August 29

McClain Gallery (Houston)

A show of collage works by artist Dorothy Hood. From the gallery: “[Hood began] making collages in 1982, and while lesser-known, these works are rich in material experimentation and reveal a more intimate look at the artist’s process and inspirations. By focusing on an edited group of collages, this exhibition provides a closer look at Hood’s unique artistic vision and expands the understanding of her practice as a whole.”

Read more about Dorothy Hood’s work here.

4. Texas Now: 2020 Texas Artist Showcase

July 25 – August 29

Artspace111 (Fort Worth)

An online-only exhibition featuring all works submitted to Artspace111’s summer open call.

5. Ester Partegàs: No Retention

June 19 – August 31

Pure Joy Marfa

From the gallery: “The three sculptures presented here are part of Partegàs’ Baskets. No Retention series that plays with scale and unexpected materials to make a ubiquitous and familiar object both alluring and strange. The works channel the history of Modernist sculpture, from early abstraction to Pop and onwards.”

To see a Five-Minute Tour of this exhibition, please go here.