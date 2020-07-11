Households in Quarantine, Part II

Households in Quarantine is an effort to collect, document, and share moments from our lives at home in quarantine. Anyone can submit a description of daily life in their household during COVID-19, and I will depict it in a drawing to add to the collection. The more the collection grows, the more accurate, diverse, and universal it will become.

It is my hope that individuals can recognize themselves in the drawing of others, and experience small moments of unity, humor, and solace in knowing that although physically separate, we are still a collective.

To see Part I, please go here.

I am relieved that Erin in Brooklyn is A-OK during quarantine. It has been challenging for them ever since Marina Abramovic stole Erin’s brilliant idea to turn a personal challenge into Performance Art. Seriously, Erin had a staring problem when I met them in 2002, WAY before Marina “had a staring problem” in 2010 at The Museum of Modern Art in New York*. But let’s leave the past in the past (by which I mean present). Look at that bathtub though, really! And that nice medicinal cloud to really kush the COVID. My only concern is … I am not entirely sure Erin has left that bathtub in over a week. ERIN! YOUR BUTT IS BOUND TO GET PRUNEY BEFORE ITS TIME!