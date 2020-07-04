Households in Quarantine is an effort to collect, document, and share moments from our lives at home in quarantine. Anyone can submit a description of daily life in their household during COVID-19, and I will depict it in a drawing to add to the collection. The more the collection grows, the more accurate, diverse, and universal it will become.

Pedro and his family in Mexico City are hoarding as many cans of Lysol as Pedro’s mom can get her hands on. She has given each member of the household their own personal Lysol spray with instructions to use it for everything they touch or do. They are even using it on the soles of their feet.

Pedro, his brother, and his father are trying to keep calm and in good spirits by singing “Cubia del Coronavirus” each evening together.

His mother is not amused. Neither are Mariana or Ana, who have lived and worked for Pedro’s parents since he was a baby. Ana is worried about her mom. She doesn’t want to go see her because she’s afraid she might expose her to the virus.