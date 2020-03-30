Five-Minute Tours: Max Kuhn at Webb Gallery, Waxahachie

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Max Kuhn: Vanishing Point at Webb Gallery in Waxahachie. Dates: February 16 – April 26, 2020.

“Max Kuhn is a true traveler in every sense of the word. He sent us the most beautiful box set of stuff a couple of years back. He didn’t know us and we didn’t know him. Someone suggested to him that it was a good idea. The box contained a book, recordings, and family films clips. After taking time with the book, we felt like we knew Max and we were wowed by his artwork and installation images.

We knew he made a living by taking appointments and tattooing in hotel rooms across the country, but was a traveler who was perfectly happy to keep to himself. We tracked him down and worked to convince him to come meet us in person on one of his passes through the South. He has a big following of admirers and clients, so I figured if I didn’t let up we would get him here someday.

He visited us with a suitcase filled with artwork. Each piece was like a page in his journal. They represented images on his mind, thoughts of the day, each a scene or a sense of his travels and his world.

Max also is a current artist in residence at 100W in Corsicana Texas.”