Fort Worth’s Popular Modern Art Museum Lecture Series Opens Tonight!

In an essay from last December, I wrote what was essentially a love letter to The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s long-running lecture series Tuesday Evenings at the Modern. It was a nerdy homage to nearly a quarter-century of lectures and presentations by artists, architects, historians, and critics. The newest season of the free series kicks off tonight, Tuesday October 1, and happens every Tuesday evening through November 19, with a rare twofer on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The series is helmed by the Modern’s Curator of Education, Terri Thornton, who we unabashedly love and who recently answered some questions put to her by Glasstire. Under Thornton, Tuesday Evenings at the Modern is in its 25th year.

First up in the series is the duo of Amber Bemak and Nadia Granados, who on Tuesday will present Bursting Screens: Strategies of Self-representation from the Bodies of Women, and on Wednesday will screen their award-winning film trilogy Tell Me When You Die.

The schedule for the rest of the season is as follows (via The Modern):

October 8

Artist Alejandro Cesarco presents Some Notes on Regret.

October 15

Robyn O’Neil, the artist featured in the Modern’s exhibition WE, THE MASSES, is in conversation with Tyler Green of the Modern Art Notes podcast as they present Skies in Art History in relation to O’Neil’s drawings. The artist will sign books from 5:30-6:30 pm.

October 22

Artist Ian Pedigo presents The Future Artifact.

October 29

Designer Lindsay Starr and artist Daedelus Hoffman, cofounders of Cattywampus Press and Dirty Dark Place, present Dispatches from the Fringe of Experience.

November 5

Martine Gutierrez, the artist featured in the Modern’s FOCUS: Martine Gutierrez, presents some of her videos as an enhancement of her exhibition.

November 12, 6 pm

Wendy Evans Joseph, FAIA Architect and founder of Studio Joseph, presents No Borders, No Boundaries in conjunction with Fort Worth’s 2019 AIA annual Design Awards.

November 19

Curator and writer Jarrett Earnest presents Uninhabitable Art World: The Future’s Art and Criticism.

The lectures start at 7 pm in the Modern’s auditorium, and seating begins at 6:30 pm and is limited to 250; a live broadcast of the presentations is shown in Café Modern for any additional (overspill) guests. You may also want to take an opportunity to engage in conversations with the artists, gallerists, and students who frequently come early for the lectures, and are usually in the cafe.

A limited number of tickets (limit two per person) will be available for purchase ($5) from 10 am until 4 pm the day of the lecture online at www.themodern.org/programs/lectures. Free admission tickets (limit two per person) are available at the Modern’s information desk beginning at 5 pm on the day of the lecture. The museum galleries remain open until 7 pm on Tuesdays during the series (general admission applies).

To listen to podcasts of previous lectures, please go here.