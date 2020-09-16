Tuesday Evenings at the Modern Presents Second Season of ‘Being There’ Online Lectures

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, which hosts the museum’s acclaimed ongoing lecture series Tuesday Evenings at the Modern, put its in-person lectures on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the suspension, the museum introduced a new series titled Being There: Revisiting Tuesday Evenings at the Modern, which pulled from Tuesday Evening’s extensive archives of artist talks. The first season ran from the early days of The Great Lockdown of 2020 to the last week of April. The second season of Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the Modern begins Tuesday, September 29 at 7PM, with Director and Partner of Galerie Nordenhake in Mexico City, Toni Sadurní Viñas.

For the lineup this fall, each presenter has been invited by a past participant of Tuesday Evenings to present on a topic of their choice. Viñas was invited by artist Stanley Whitney. The format of the online lecture includes a live question and answer segment following the 30-minute presentations, which viewers will need to register for.

“The slate of talks offers an array of perspectives in a moment when people are anxious to connect, share knowledge, and learn from each other as we strive to improve and expand our understanding of ourselves and the world through the arts,” reads a statement from the Modern.

Registration links will be provided on the Modern’s website a week before each lecture. For future links, please go here. The Modern will post a recording of each lecture on on the Modern’s Youtube channel two weeks after the presentation, as well as publish it as a podcast, which will be available here.

The full schedule of lectures, along with the artists who invited the presenters is as follows:

September 29

Toni Sadurní Viñas, Director and Partner of Galerie Nordenhake in Mexico City, invited by artist Stanley Whitney

October 6

Artist Kandis Williams, founder and editor-at-large of Cassandra Press, invited by artist and director of Art Resources Transfer Alejandro Cesarco

October 13

Artists Mendi + Keith Obadike, invited by artist lauren woods

October 20

Poet Nikky Finney, invited by artist Annette Lawrence

October 27

Artist Kahlil Irving, invited by artist Glenn Ligon

Special Tuesday Evenings

November 10

Artist Marina Adams, in conjunction with the Museum’s exhibition FOCUS: Marina Adams

For more, please visit the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s website here.