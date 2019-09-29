[Sponsored] Ten Questions: Terri Thornton of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Terri Thornton is Curator of Education at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, where for 25 years she has organized and presented the acclaimed lecture series Tuesday Evenings at the Modern. The series has hosted countless art-world luminaries — artists, historians, architects, and critics — and its new season kicks off on October 1.

Here, Thornton answers ten questions (inspired by the Proust Questionnaire and slightly tweaked by Glasstire).

What is your greatest extravagance? Travel built around seeing art.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself? Not knowing.

What is the trait you most deplore in others? Entitlement.

What is your current state of mind? Inspired.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Good evening. I am Terri Thornton … and it is my great pleasure to welcome you to Tuesday Evenings at the Modern.”

Where would you most like to live? New York, NY.

Who are three of your favorite artists right now? Too hard, but at the moment I will go with Cy Twombly, Tacita Dean, and Dahn Vo or Alejandro Cesarco.

Best art show you’ve seen in the last 12 months? Jannis Kounellis retrospective curated by Germano Celant at Prada Foundation in Venice.

Who are your favorite writers? Anne Carson, Marcel Proust, Maggie Nelson, Virginia Woolf, Karl Ove Knausgård, Samuel Beckett, Italo Calvino… .

If you could own only one work of art (but it could be any), what would it be? Wheatfield with Crows, July 1890, Vincent van Gogh.

Terri Thornton is an artist who lives a charmed life in Fort Worth, Texas. She has a quiet and steady practice that aims for personal growth and includes drawing, research and in-situ installations of made and found materials. Her work has mostly been shown regionally with inclusion in a few national and international exhibitions.

As an artist, Thornton divides her time between making art and working at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth where she is Curator of Education. One of her longest running and most satisfying responsibilities in her twenty-five years at the Modern, is the museum’s popular lecture series, Tuesday Evenings at the Modern which is a weekly public program that has hosted some to the biggest names in contemporary art as well as equally profound regional and developing talent. Thornton acknowledges that Tuesday Evenings is a selfish, but hopefully benevolent, act.