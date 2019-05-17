Texas Artists Awarded $25,000 Gottlieb Grants

The Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation, a New York-based foundation dedicated to supporting visual artists, has announced the full recipient list for its 43rd annual Individual Support grants. The award was established in 1976 specifically for artists who have had long careers. Or as the Foundation puts it, the award “encourage[s] and recognize[s] mature painters, sculptors, and printmakers who have dedicated their lives to developing their art regardless of their level of commercial success.”

The twelve recipients were chosen by an independent panel from 423 applicants. Each awardee will receive a $25,000 grant. Selected artists include:

Cynthia Back

Helen Booth

Danville Chadbourne

Celia Eberle

Heather Hutchison

Barbara Kemp Cowlin

George Lowes

Scott Reeds

Susan Togut

Johannes van Meeuwen

Joan Weber

Susan York

Texas (or Texas-adjacent) awardees include San Antonio-based artist Danville Chadbourne (as previously reported on Glasstire); North Texas-based artist Celia Eberle; and artist Susan York, who shows with Marfa’s Exhibitions 2d gallery.

Congratulations to all of the awardees!