Danville Chadbourne Awarded $25K Gottlieb Foundation Grant

San Antonio-based sculptor Danville Chadbourne has been awarded a $25,000 Individual Support Grant by the Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation. The grant is awarded “…to 12 mature artists each year in recognition of the quality of their work and of the artist’s dedication to his or her art over a period of many years.”

A a panel of artists, curators and critics selected Chadbourne and the other awardees from a pool of 423 applicants.

Via the Foundation: “This program was conceived in order to recognize and support the serious, fully-committed artist… [who has] …been working in a mature phase of their art for at least 20 years. Maturity is based on the level of intellectual, technical, and creative development maintained over this time period.”

States Chadbourne: “I am incredibly honored to receive this award, intended specifically to assist artists with a demonstrated history of serious work and professional integrity. As a committed working artist for many years, it is truly gratifying to receive recognition for a body of work and a lifetime of committed art-making.”

The NYC-based Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation, active since 1976, was founded by seminal Abstract Expressionist painter Adolph Gottlieb and his wife Esther. The Foundation’s purpose is to offer grants to individual artists “…through two programs: an annual Individual Support Grant and a separate program to assist visual artists in cases of catastrophic events through an Emergency Grant program. We also maintain an archive on the art and life of Adolph Gottlieb and organize exhibitions of his art and that of others.”

