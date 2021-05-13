Top Five: May 13, 2021

Christopher Blay and guest host Tommy Ralph Pace, Executive Director of The Orange Show in Houston, discuss an artist who combines porcelain and weaving, an artist drawing lines between geometry and knitting, and the return of Art Cars!

“I’ve never been to an Art Car Parade, but I am really excited because I love art, and I love cars! Perfect combo.”

1. ARTcar Experience

May 14 – 16

Orange Show (Houston)

From the Orange Show:

“The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art has been the producer of the world-famous Houston Art Car Parade for the past 34 years, growing it into one of the city’s most beloved annual events. Due to COVID-19 and restrictions placed on major public gatherings throughout the city, The Houston Art Car Parade has not graced the streets of Downtown Houston since 2019. And it’s been a bummer.

“The Houston Art Car Experience is a way for The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art to continue the annual Art Car tradition, but in a non-traditional format — and also give you an opportunity to learn more and be inspired by 80 of the mind-boggling chrome creatures, hand-painted hoopties, whimsical whips, and one-of-a-kind mobile masterpieces that are hand crafted by anyone with a set of wheels and some truly massive creativity. We hope that when you visit The Houston Art Car Experience – whether during the day or at night – you leave feeling a little more inspired to create your own work of art.”

2. Bring Your Own Beamer

May 15

The Menil (Houston)

From the organizers:

“BYOB is back! Aurora Picture Show and The Menil Collection co-present this lively evening of outdoor, community-sourced projections covering the museum’s façade. Originally inspired by artist Rafaël Rozendaal’s Berlin events and the spread of global projection parties, Houston’s free-admission, outdoor projection festival has become a tradition for participants and picnicking audiences alike. All are invited to contribute their own video, film, overhead projector, or slide imagery to the experience. In order to participate, you must first register for a space and time slot in advance via the sign-up form.

3. The Artist’s Eye: Celia Eberle

May 15 (Webinar)

The Kimbell Art Museum (Fort Worth) From the Kimbell: “What does the art of the past mean to the artist of the present? In this ongoing program, moderated by Kimbell staff, artists and architects discuss works in the museum’s collection, share the special insights of the practicing professional, and relate older art to contemporary artistic concerns, including their own. “Celia Eberle is best known for her sculptural works steeped in mythology and paradox. The artist often explores themes with ominous dichotomies, such as nostalgia and naivety, past and future, man and nature, and worship and destruction. She uses various materials and mediums, ranging from carved wood, bone, and precious stones, to ceramics, sound and animatronic components, and found objects. ”

4. Rusty Scruby: Comfort

May 15 – June 19

Cris Worley Fine Art (Dallas) “For over two decades Scruby has investigated his personal history through his life-long pursuits of mathematics and musical composition. This latest body of work is the first of Scruby’s to fully incorporate a third passion: knitting, which he began to do as a child. Having spent his early years on the Central Pacific island of Kwajalein, Scruby is heavily influenced by the convergences of undulating natural patterns and movements – such as waves rolling across the ocean, or blooms on the different branches of a tree. His works combine these harmonious random occurrences with those designed for such a purpose, like musical octaves or numerical equations”

From the gallery:

“Known for her porcelain creations, Dallas based artist Jen Rose found new inspiration in a Leclerc table loom she rescued from the curb while on a walk in her neighborhood last April. Using knowledge gained about weaving from her days in college, she began experimenting with integrating weaving into her porcelain practice, and in the process created a brand-new body of artworks. The resulting exhibition ‘Since Last we Met’ showcases her astonishing imagination and masterful technical skill while reflecting the uncertainty and ever-changing reality of the pandemic year in which they were created.”