Welcome Artpace’s New Residents with a Community Potluck

by Brandon Zech September 12, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

On September 19, 2018, from 6-8PM, San Antonians can welcome Artpace’s new residents with a community potluck. A long-held tradition at the organization, the triannual event took an extended hiatus over the past few years, but was recently revived for the summer 2018 artists-in-residence, soon after longtime Artpace employee Riley Robinson was appointed as the organization’s director.

For the fall 2018 potluck, the city’s Max’s Wine Dive will provide a main dish, meaning that Artpace is asking community members to bring their favorite side dishes and desserts. At 7PM, this term’s residents will talk about their practices and what they plan to do during their residencies. See below for information about this fall’s round of residents, who were selected by London-based writer, curator, and musician Morgan Quaintance.

Ana Fernandez at Artpace

Ana Fernandez

Texas-based Artist-in-Residence: Ana Fernandez
Ana Fernandez lives and works in San Antonio, Texas. Many of her watercolors and large-scale paintings depict the features of the city’s Latinx communities through the artist’s eyes. Her work is regularly shown across the state, including recent group shows at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, the Plaza de Armas (San Antonio), and the Texas Biennial (Austin); and solo exhibitions at the Brownsville Museum of Art, the Guadalupe Cultural Art Center (San Antonio), and Cinnabar Art Gallery (San Antonio). Fernandez also operates an award-winning food truck, The Institute of Chili.

Clifford Owens resident artpace

Clifford Owens

U.S. Artist-in-Residence: Clifford Owens
Clifford Owens’ creates photographs, video works, installations, and performances that deal with concepts of blackness within art and society. He’s shown his work and performed in Texas before, including his first solo museum exhibition, Perspectives 173: Clifford Owens, at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. He was also featured in Valerie Cassel Oliver’s exhibition Radical Presence: Black Performance in Contemporary Art at the CAMH.

artpace resident Alice Khalilova

Alice Khalilova

International Artist-in-Residence: Alice Khalilova 
London-based artist Alice Khalilova creates prints, photographs, sculptures, and video works that address themes of technology, spirituality and philosophy. She’s shown work in London at DAM Projects and Open Source Festival, and she is involved as a co-curator and participant in Clubdead.io, “an online/offline exhibition concept dedicated to redefining abandoned spaces in post-austerity Britain.”

0 comment

You may also like

The Real Thing: Ivor Shearer at ArtPace

December 29, 2013

“Mimi Kato: One Ordinary Day of an Ordinary...

September 26, 2012

Pace Foundation Names New Director

June 12, 2013

Artpace Announces a Power Trio of Artists-in-Residence

February 3, 2016

Women Artists Still Talking at Blue Star

July 31, 2013

Artpace calls for applications for 2016 residency

June 19, 2014

Riley Robinson Officially Named Director of Artpace

August 29, 2018

Interview with New Artpace Executive Director Regine Basha

February 9, 2012

Glass Houses: Linda Arredondo

September 16, 2017

2012 Fall Preview

September 6, 2012

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: