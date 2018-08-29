Art Boors: Artist Hills Snyder

Neil Fauerso talks to Hills Snyder — a Texas and New Mexico-based artist and Glasstire contributor — about the draw of the American West, alternative ways of talking about and teaching art, and how a small New Mexico town differs from Marfa.

“As a professor, I’m a sort of homeopathic teacher that’s an alternative to the usual Western art history trip you get at an American university art program.”

(This is the third podcast episode for Glasstire hosted by Fauerso. For the first episode, please go here, and for the second, please go here. )

Listen below, or here on Glasstire’s Soundcloud channel.