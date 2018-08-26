Video: Richard Stout’s History of Houston

by Glasstire August 26, 2018
1
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Glasstire talks to longtime Houston artist Richard Stout about his life, his career as a professor, and his art.

In conjunction with a recent monograph of Stout’s work published by Texas A&M University Press, the exhibition A Sense of Home: The Art of Richard Stout is traveling across Texas. In 2017, it began its run at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, and currently it is on view at the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi. The show will end its tour at the University of Houston – Downtown.

0 comment

You may also like

A Sense of Home: The Art of Richard...

August 25, 2018

Snoop Around City Hall for a Houston Art...

July 8, 2014

A History Lesson for Serious Students of the...

May 13, 2015

Top Five: September 7, 2017

September 7, 2017

Richard Stout Exhibition at AMSET Rescheduled Due to...

September 11, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: