Stark Foundation Hosts a Workshop about Caring for Collections

This coming weekend, on Saturday, July 21, 2018, the Stark Foundation in Orange, Texas is hosting a public workshop to teach people about caring for collections they have, including family photos, precious documents, letters, works on paper, and other objects. Organized by the foundation’s library and archive, Caring for Your Collections comes almost a year after Hurricane Harvey tore through the area, flooding homes and destroying possessions.

Other organizations around Texas have also helped the public with hurricane and storm preparedness and response: the Harvey Arts Recovery Fund recently released its Arts & Culture Hurricane Preparedness Toolkit; FotoFest is working on a show of Harvey-related photographs; the Houston Flood Museum announced its formation; and tomorrow in Houston, galleryHOMELAND is hosting a panel discussion on life post-Harvey.

Jenniffer Hudson Connors, manager of the Stark’s Eunice R. Benckenstein Library & Archive, states the importance of knowing proper archival procedures in order to preserve family heirlooms for generations to come:

“Hurricane Harvey taught us how quickly we can lose family treasures. This workshop will share ways families can protect their photographs, letters, and documents for future generations. Floods are not the only threat; insects, light, and humidity also damage collections every day. We’ll talk about caring for textiles, like that old letter jacket or christening gown, too.”

Participants in the workshop will receive archival-safe materials to take home, including “a lightproof document box and archival quality storage supplies such as polyester envelopes and acid-free folders.”

There are two sessions for the Stark’s collections workshop on July 21: 10AM-12PM and 1-3PM. There is a $25 materials fee per participating family. To reserve your spot, call the Stark at 409-883-0871, or email dwhatley [at] starkfoundation.org