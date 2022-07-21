Top Five: July 21, 2022

by Glasstire July 21, 2022
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

A geometric painting by Matt Kleberg. The painting depicts a dark archway with rays of color radiating from it.

Matt Kleberg, “37th Hour,” 2017, oil stick on canvas, 72 x 58 inches. OJAC Collection.

1. Technicolor Summer
Old Jail Art Center (Albany)
June 4 – August 20, 2022

From The Old Jail Art Center:

“This summer, the OJAC will exhibit selections from the museum’s permanent collection that evoke a celebration of sorts through vibrant color, intense energy, and enlarged scale. Whether it be the expectancy of birth as in Matt Kleberg’s 37th Hour or the intimacy of Samuel Taylor’s A Letter to My Father, the selected works exude life in saturated levels of color.”

A surrealist painting by René Alvarado featuring a young nude male figure and a tall white dog. The pair stands on the ground with two pattern-filled human form silhouettes behind them.

René Alvarado, “Surragate Mother.”

2. René Alvarado: Mi Voz Más Clara
Cloudtree Studios and Gallery (Austin)
July 23 – August 7, 2022

From Cloud Tree Studios and Gallery:

“Please join us as we exhibit the work of René Alvarado of San Angelo, Texas. Currently in his 25th year as a full-time working artist, Alvarado’s figurative surrealism is simply breathtaking in its depth and emotion. Come witness his art and hear his voice, his clearest voice, as expressed through these powerful paintings.”

A photograph of an installation by Felicia Jordan. Dozens of white geometric vases sit on individual small shelves in a line around a gallery wall. Three red roses are placed in individual vases.

Felicia Jordan, “Things She Could Not Say,” 2022.

3. PUSH
Alta Arts (Houston)
July 22 – September 3, 2022

From Alta Arts:

“ClayHouston, in partnership with The Alta Arts, is excited to announce Push, an exhibition highlighting the expansive relationship between clay and the artists who manipulate it. Clay has the ability to anthropomorphize by capturing the indexical mark of its maker; each and every touch of the maker is captured and communicated through the materiality of clay.”

A designed graphic that includes two images of works of art, one of a gas station at night and the other of of a group of horses standing in the snow. Text reads, "Enlarging the View: Contemporary Photography & Connections. February 25 - August 27, 2022."

Enlarging the View: Contemporary Photography & Connections

4. Enlarging the View: Contemporary Photography & Connections
Stark Museum of Art (Orange)
February 25 – August 27, 2022

“The exhibition includes a selection of contemporary photographs that each are paired with historic works of art from the Stark Museum’s collections. The exhibition offers the viewer the opportunity to make connections between the present and the past. The exhibition includes over ninety works of art, including many new acquisitions on exhibit for the first time at the Museum. Recent donations of contemporary photographs form the core of Enlarging the View.”

A large quilt by Debbie Armstrong featuring detailed embroidery of mystic iconography.

Debbie Armstrong, “Talking Board,” on view in “Big Stitch” at LHUCA.

5. Big Stitch
The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center For The Arts- LHUCA (Lubbock)
June 3 – July 30, 2022

From LHUCA:

Big Stitch is the work of five Texas artists pushing the boundaries of hand-stitch. Debbie Armstrong, Janis Hooker, Kim Paxson, Miki Rodriquez, Pam Studstill. These five artists are forging their own ideas of what constitutes ‘women’s work’, ‘craft’, and ‘art’. The goal of this exhibit is to share the creative power of needle and thread with viewers. The works presented have a presence that extends far beyond tradition or current expectations. Although the process of hand-stitch is quiet and contemplative, the results are anything but.”

