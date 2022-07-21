Top Five: July 21, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Technicolor Summer

Old Jail Art Center (Albany)

June 4 – August 20, 2022

From The Old Jail Art Center:

“This summer, the OJAC will exhibit selections from the museum’s permanent collection that evoke a celebration of sorts through vibrant color, intense energy, and enlarged scale. Whether it be the expectancy of birth as in Matt Kleberg’s 37th Hour or the intimacy of Samuel Taylor’s A Letter to My Father, the selected works exude life in saturated levels of color.”

2. René Alvarado: Mi Voz Más Clara

Cloudtree Studios and Gallery (Austin)

July 23 – August 7, 2022

From Cloud Tree Studios and Gallery:

“Please join us as we exhibit the work of René Alvarado of San Angelo, Texas. Currently in his 25th year as a full-time working artist, Alvarado’s figurative surrealism is simply breathtaking in its depth and emotion. Come witness his art and hear his voice, his clearest voice, as expressed through these powerful paintings.”

3. PUSH

Alta Arts (Houston)

July 22 – September 3, 2022

From Alta Arts:

“ClayHouston, in partnership with The Alta Arts, is excited to announce Push, an exhibition highlighting the expansive relationship between clay and the artists who manipulate it. Clay has the ability to anthropomorphize by capturing the indexical mark of its maker; each and every touch of the maker is captured and communicated through the materiality of clay.”

4. Enlarging the View: Contemporary Photography & Connections

Stark Museum of Art (Orange)

February 25 – August 27, 2022

“The exhibition includes a selection of contemporary photographs that each are paired with historic works of art from the Stark Museum’s collections. The exhibition offers the viewer the opportunity to make connections between the present and the past. The exhibition includes over ninety works of art, including many new acquisitions on exhibit for the first time at the Museum. Recent donations of contemporary photographs form the core of Enlarging the View.”

5. Big Stitch

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center For The Arts- LHUCA (Lubbock)

June 3 – July 30, 2022

From LHUCA:

“Big Stitch is the work of five Texas artists pushing the boundaries of hand-stitch. Debbie Armstrong, Janis Hooker, Kim Paxson, Miki Rodriquez, Pam Studstill. These five artists are forging their own ideas of what constitutes ‘women’s work’, ‘craft’, and ‘art’. The goal of this exhibit is to share the creative power of needle and thread with viewers. The works presented have a presence that extends far beyond tradition or current expectations. Although the process of hand-stitch is quiet and contemplative, the results are anything but.”