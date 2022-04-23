Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts in Lubbock Appoints New Curator

by Hannah Dean April 23, 2022
The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) in Lubbock, Texas recently appointed Dr. Christian Conrad as its new Curator of Art. Dr. Conrad has lived in Lubbock for over 17 years and has worked with LHUCA since 2015 as part of the art history educational outreach program, Saturdays at LHUCA

A photograph of Dr. Christian Conrad. He wears black-rimmed glasses and a looks directly into the camera with a slight smile. There are three rows of colorful prints on the wall behind him. 

Dr. Christian Conrad

Dr. Conrad is a visual artist who earned his Ph.D. in Fine Arts, Critical Theory and Artistic Practice from Texas Tech University (TTU), with a focus on nomadic artistic practice. Since 2011, he has also served as a lecturer for the Museum of TTU Association’s Art History lecture series. 

When asked about future programming, Conrad stated, “Our big focus is the 25th anniversary for LHUCA — celebrating artists who have shown at LHUCA throughout the years. As an institution, LHUCA has always done a phenomenal job showcasing local, regional, and Texas art.” 

Upcoming exhibitions include solo exhibitions by Chris Marin and Eden Collins; the fiber arts shows Big Stitch and Caprock Quilters; a portfolio of print works advocating for missing and murdered Indigenous women called Supporting Indigenous Sisters, and more. 

Dr. Conrad also told Glasstire a bit about his vision for LHUCA’s future: “My long-term goal is to keep including alternative media, keep expanding, and to continue the trajectory of LHUCA becoming an ‘art oasis’ in the Panhandle.” 

