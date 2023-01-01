Art-Inspired New Year’s Resolutions

Going into the new year, it is common to consider things we’d like to change or improve. The tradition can be dated back about 4,000 years to the ancient Babylonians, who held the first recorded celebrations honoring the new year and making promises to their gods to pay their debts and return borrowed items. Though the kinds of resolutions we make have changed with the times, setting goals for the new year is still a common tradition.

On this, the first day of 2023, I take inspiration from the countless works of art I’ve seen across the state of Texas and beyond to guide my resolutions. I’m sharing them here, as some may resonate with our readers.

1. Take time for self-reflection, personally and professionally.

2. Celebrate your culture and learn about others’.

3. Make your environments beautiful, and appreciate their beauty.

4. Approach challenges with creativity.

5. Find peaceful moments of solitude.

6. Increase your flexibility, physically and otherwise.

7. Spend more time in nature.

8. Step outside your comfort zone. (This is made easier when you have the support of those closest to you.)

9. See familiar people or things in new contexts.

10. Step out and go see some (more) art.