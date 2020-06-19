More Museums In Texas Have Announced Reopenings

Around three months ago most of the art world began closures and cancellations due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Texas was no exception, as reported here at Glasstire. But after an executive order from Greg Abbott recommending that they could do so, many Texas museums and galleries have begun to reopen. We reported on openings in Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston and beyond recently, including Asia Society Texas Center, The Grace Museum, and the McNay Art Museum. Since then, a few more press releases announcing reopening have come in. Below is a list of some of them.

Perot Museum of Science, Dallas

The Perot Museum of Science will reopen on July 9, with timed-entry tickets required. Tickets will be available on July 1.

“In accordance with state and local regulations, some areas of the Museum will be temporarily closed, including the Moody Family Children’s Museum along with a number of interactive activities.”

Hours:

Monday–Saturday 10am–5pm

Sunday 11am–5pm

Last exhibit entry: 4pm

Lawndale Art Center in Houston reopened to its members on June 18, and will open to the public on July 9 by appointment. Lawndale’s statement on reopening also announces the launch of complimentary Individual Level Memberships for all frontline and medical workers.

Hours:

Galleries will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11am – 5pm. Appointments are up to one hour long, can accommodate groups of up to 6 people (including children), and must be booked and/or canceled at least 24 hours in advance.

Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio

San Antonio’s Ruiz-Healy Art, a commercial gallery, opened by appointment on June 3, and its current exhibition, More Than Words: Text-Based Artworks II, is on view. Its reopening statement announced the following safety guidelines:

All guests must wear a face covering upon entry. For those who arrive without a face covering Ruiz-Healy Art will provide one.

All guests must use provided hand sanitizer upon entry.

No more than 6 guests will be allowed at the gallery at the same time.

Guests must observe social distancing of 6 feet from other parties.

Hours: Open Wednesday-Saturday from 11am to 4pm, and by appointment.

The Texas Quilt Museum, La Grange

“The three exhibits for spring — which had just debuted when the Museum had to close in mid-March due to the worldwide pandemic and state’s orders — have been extended until September 20. They include Texas Grand Masters: Timeless Quilts, Fun with Fractals and Other Mathematical Quilts, and My Mexico by Quilters de México.

Hours:

Amended hours of operation will be Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10am-4pm. The Museum is not open on Sundays.

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum, Houston

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum reopened on June 2 at 50% capacity, and safety procedures include masks requirements for staff and visitors, and social distancing.

Hours:

Hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm, and Sunday 1-5pm.

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), Lubbock

LHUCA in Lubbock reopened on June 6, by reservation.

Hours: Thursday-Saturday from 11am-5pm. Free.

Meadows Museum of Art, Dallas

Via the Meadows: “The Meadows Museum of Art, SMU, will reopen to the public beginning Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at reduced capacity but with regular hours, according to guidelines set by the state of Texas. The museum shop will be open with limited capacity. In the fall, the museum hopes to open its special exhibition Alonso Berruguete: First Sculptor of Renaissance Spain, which had originally been scheduled to open in late-March. Its companion exhibition drawn from the museum’s own holdings, Berruguete Through the Lens: Photographs from a Barcelona Archive — the installation of which has been completed since staff returned to campus June 1 — will be on view beginning July 7. Healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential business employees will receive free admission throughout the month of July.”

Hours:

Closed Monday

Tuesday-Friday 10am – 5pm

Saturday 10am – 5pm

Sunday 1pm – 5pm

Thursdays until 9pm

The Old Jail Art Center , Albany The Old Jail Art Center reopened Tuesday, June 16 by appointment for members, with the members-only period extending through the end of June, and between 12:30 – 4:30 pm. All visitors may return beginning Wednesday, July 1. The museum will be closed Saturdays until July 11th.

Hours: Visitor hours will be from 12:30 – 4:30 pm.

Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts, Spring

The Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts reopened on Tuesday, June 16, and visitors are required to make reservations, plus adhere to the following requirements:

Visitors must bring their own masks and wear them at all times at the museum

Hand-sanitizing stations are available

Social distancing of at least 6 feet will be strictly enforced

Families and cohabitants who arrive together may remain together

Children must stay with adults

No tour groups

No large bags or backpacks allowed (no coatcheck)

Drinking fountains will be closed

No sitting on the benches

Purchases and donations at reception desk by credit cards or checks only

Hours:

Tuesdays–Saturdays 10am–5pm

International Museum of Art & Science, McAllen

The International Museum of Art & Science (IMAS) reopened to the public on Thursday, June 11, at 25% limited capacity. Its reopening statement reads:

“The IMAS staff has been working diligently on our reopening plan with measures in place to provide a safe and educational environment for visitors. Engaging with our audiences online for the past few months has given staff rewarding opportunities to learn and develop their skills as museum professionals. It’s been a delight for all of us to witness connecting with the community through virtual Toddler Tuesday storytimes, Workshop Wednesdays, peeks into our collection with Mineral Mondays and Folk Art Fridays, online exhibitions and social media sharing from the community with #IMASArtist. We’ll continue producing our online programming and content as welcome the community back into our museum.”

Hours:

“Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 3:00-7:00 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the museum will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The museum will be closed for cleaning on these days from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Phone operators will be at the museum between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends.”

Station Museum of Contemporary Art, Houston

The Station Museum of Contemporary Art, Houston, reopened on Saturday, June 13, with a return to regularly scheduled hours.

Its current exhibition is No Man’s Land, featuring Tiffany Chung, Marti Corn, Dream Magical Studio, Stephenal Thakiy, Fabiola Ferrero, Patrick McGrath Muñiz, and Vincent Valdez.

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 11am – 6pm.

Most Texas commercial art galleries have announced openings by appointment, with information available on their websites.