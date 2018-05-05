Advertise   Donate
Home > Feature > Drive By > Gustavo Díaz at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino

Gustavo Díaz at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino

/
05 May 2018
/
/
0 Comments
,
Gustavo Díaz

(Ed. note: the following is from a series of micro-reviews/show recommendations Glasstire produces monthly for Local Houston Magazine.)

Gustavo Díaz

You have to see these works in person to believe them. Argentinian artist Gustavo Díaz, these days a resident of Houston, uses computer plotting and a laser cutter in his Montrose studio to cut his intricate designs, inspired by chaos theory and the theory of systems, into individual sheets of paper. The geometric, undulating forms in these massive drawings are mesmerizing, and their detail is simply astonishing. As seen in art fairs all over the world, and lucky for us, right now in town.

 

Gustavo Díaz: Fuzziness: Thinking on Paper is on view through May 24, 2018 at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino in Houston.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
,
You may also like
Top Five: April 12, 2018
Top Five: April 13, 2017
Top Five: April 13, 2017
Top Five image
Top Five: January 19, 2017
New Houston Gallery Opens with Two-Ton Naked Lady
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Glasstire Classifieds

Funding generously provided by:
'