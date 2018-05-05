Gustavo Díaz at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino

(Ed. note: the following is from a series of micro-reviews/show recommendations Glasstire produces monthly for Local Houston Magazine.)

You have to see these works in person to believe them. Argentinian artist Gustavo Díaz, these days a resident of Houston, uses computer plotting and a laser cutter in his Montrose studio to cut his intricate designs, inspired by chaos theory and the theory of systems, into individual sheets of paper. The geometric, undulating forms in these massive drawings are mesmerizing, and their detail is simply astonishing. As seen in art fairs all over the world, and lucky for us, right now in town.

Gustavo Díaz: Fuzziness: Thinking on Paper is on view through May 24, 2018 at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino in Houston.