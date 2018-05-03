The Contemporary Austin to Present $800K Art Prize

Advertise   Donate
03 May 2018
Amanda Fuhrman, Glenn Fuhrman, and Suzanne Deal Booth at the Contemporary Austin.
Photo: Whitney Arostegui via NYTimes

Contemporary art enthusiasts Glenn and Amanda Fuhrman of the Manhattan-based FLAG Art Foundation have joined with Contemporary Austin trustee Suzanne Deal Booth to create a new art prize. “It seemed like a natural next step,” Mr. Fuhrman told the New York Times, “a way to learn about artists we may not even be familiar with.”

The prize includes a $200,000 cash award, a catalog and a solo exhibition at the Contemporary Austin and at FLAG. The recipient will be announced in July. Deal Booth and the Fuhrmans have committed to jointly fund four prizes biennially through 2026.

