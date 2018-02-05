Advertise   Donate
Woodlands High School Art Trust Announces New Acquisitions

05 Feb 2018
"No Rain" by Daniel Elliott

No Rain by Daniel Elliott

The Woodlands High School Art Trust announced today that it has acquired five works by Texas-based artists. Now in its eighth year, the Trust uses proceeds from the school’s Homecoming Dance to purchase artworks (some by well-known artists) selected and voted on by the student body. This year’s round featured thirteen finalists whose works were displayed at the school for students to vote on. Artists included: Kelsey Baker (Austin), Lydia Bodnar-Balahutrak (Houston), JooYoung Choi (Houston), Daniel Elliott (Cypress), Rod Flower (The Woodlands), Raul Gonzalez (San Antonio), Trenton Doyle Hancock (Houston), Dee Jon (Houston), Tyler Kay (Humble), Lynet McDonald (The Woodlands), Vivian Quevedo (Conroe), Doerte Weber (San Antonio), and Nancy Wood (San Antonio).

"WhataMachine #9 (Astros Rainbow Edition)" by Raul Gonzalez

WhataMachine #9 (Astros Rainbow Edition) by Raul Gonzalez

After students voted, five pieces were acquired: works by Daniel Elliot, Raul Gonzalez, Tyler Kay, Vivan Quevedo, and Nancy Wood. These artists’ works will hang alongside the other 34 pieces in the school’s collection.

"Blooms" by Tyler Kay

Blooms by Tyler Kay

"Great Heron" by Vivian Quevedo

Great Heron by Vivian Quevedo

"Arise, Shine!" by Nancy Wood

Arise, Shine! by Nancy Wood

